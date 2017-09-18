18 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Solicits Unity, Elite Support to Develop Nigeria

By Seye Olumide

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, has called on the Nigerian elite to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a viable and strong Nigeria, where its citizens can thrive and succeed.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian yesterday, Akande said the Buhari administration is strongly committed, sincere and determined to move the country out of its present economic and political predicaments, "but also requires the support of all, especially the Nigerian elite."

He said sentiments aside, the type of commitment and sincerity to leadership that this administration has demonstrated, in the last two years it came into power, was second to none. "For instance, corruption, which remains the greatest impediment to the Nigeria growth and development has received serious attention from President Buhari, the government is doing everything possible to reduce its negative impacts, which is already yielding results."

He said it would be to the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians not to continue to mix politics with growth and development, saying, "it was mere political propaganda to assume that anybody is being sidelined by this administration. What is important to Nigeria now is that everybody should bring whatever he or she has to the table be it intellectualism, business ideas and investment for the sole aim of developing the country."

According to him, "a number of Nigerians are persuaded about the determination of Buhari to continue to address the critical needs of the country, especially in those three key areas of the campaign: economy, security and corruption.

"These cannot be overemphasized as the government has succeeded in stopping the bleeding of this country. Look at what happened immediately President Buhari came into office in May 2015, several states were behind for months but the government through the bail out funds was able to support these states even in the area of payment of workers' salaries."

