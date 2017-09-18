16 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sindiso Was Loyal, Respectful and Lived for His People - ANC KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

Natal - Leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has sung high praise of Sindiso Magaqa saying he exemplified what it meant to be a true member of the ruling party.

"He was a national leader of the ANC at one point. When he was disciplined, he remained with us, and today he is being buried by us. We can all learn from his high level of loyalty and respect," ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said.

Zuma on Saturday told News24 that Magaqa knew that being in the ANC meant understanding the party.

"He knew that after being disciplined he would need to reflect. He did so and came back home to do good work for his people. He was (a) young aspiring leader who was caring."

Zuma said that the party was also happy with the dignified send-off for Magaqa.

"You can see that it is peaceful and happy here today. We are celebrating the life of a great man. A great young leader. We are happy that there are no incidents. The respect for Sindiso is amazing."

The former ANC youth league secretary general was shot in a suspected ambush in Umzimkhulu in July.

He died in a Durban hospital last Monday.

News24

South Africa

Province to Clamp Down On Illegal Uber and Metered Taxis

The Gauteng provincial authorities are going to clamp down on non-compliant Uber and metered taxi operators in an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.