South Africa: Sindiso Was Loyal, Respectful and Lived for His People - ANC KZN

Natal - Leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has sung high praise of Sindiso Magaqa saying he exemplified what it meant to be a true member of the ruling party.

"He was a national leader of the ANC at one point. When he was disciplined, he remained with us, and today he is being buried by us. We can all learn from his high level of loyalty and respect," ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma said.

Zuma on Saturday told News24 that Magaqa knew that being in the ANC meant understanding the party.

"He knew that after being disciplined he would need to reflect. He did so and came back home to do good work for his people. He was (a) young aspiring leader who was caring."

Zuma said that the party was also happy with the dignified send-off for Magaqa.

"You can see that it is peaceful and happy here today. We are celebrating the life of a great man. A great young leader. We are happy that there are no incidents. The respect for Sindiso is amazing."

The former ANC youth league secretary general was shot in a suspected ambush in Umzimkhulu in July.

He died in a Durban hospital last Monday.

News24