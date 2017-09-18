Dar es Salaam — An evening fire yesterday destroyed a house belonging to outspoken Member of Parliament for Kigoma Urban and ACT Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe.

The property in Kibingo, Mwandiga Ward, Kigoma Region, was Mr Zitto's first house, built in 2005 when he vied for the Kigoma North Constituency legislative post, the first time on a Chadema ticket.

His assistant, Mr Mustapha Nyembo, confirmed the incident, adding that the property was located on the same compound as the house that the lawmaker lives in at the moment.

The cause of the fire could not be established by the time The Citizen on Sunday went to the press last evening, but reports emerging from Kigoma confirmed that the legislator's house had been completely destroyed by the fire.

Mr Zitto was not immediately available for clarification on the value of the loss incurred.