Kigoma — Overheating of a solar batteries has been cited as a source of fire that gutted down Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament house Mr Zitto Kabwe on Saturday.

This was revealed RPC, Ferdinand Mtui revealed this, when he spoke to reporters on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday evening fire destroyed a house belonging to outspoken ACT Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe.

The property in Kibingo, Mwandiga Ward, Kigoma Region, was Mr Zitto's first house, built in 2005 when he vied for the Kigoma North Constituency legislative post, the first time on a Chadema ticket.

His assistant, Mr Mustapha Nyembo, confirmed the incident, adding that the property was located on the same compound as the house that the lawmaker lives in at the moment.