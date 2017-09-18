Photo: The Citizen

Singida East Member of Parliament and president of the Tanganyika Law Society Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam — The condition of Singida East MP Tundu Lissu, who is admitted at Nairobi Hospital in Kenya after sustaining gunshot injuries is improving, Iringa Urban Member of Parliament Peter Msigwa told The Citizen.

"Thankful to God Mr Lissu's condition in improving, we ask for Tanzanians to continue to pray for him," Mr Msigwa told The Citizen.

Mr Msigwa revealed that several politicians and government official have paid a visit to Mr Lissu. They former Chief Justice (CJ) Mohamed Chande Othman, Singida North MP Lazaro Nyalandu and Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe.

Others are Tarime Rural MP John Heche, Arumeru East MP Joshua Nassari and Dar es Salaam City Council Mayor Issaya Mwita.

Msigwa added that Chadema supporters and other well-wishers held a special mass in Nairobi to pray for Mr Lissu quick recovery.

Lissu was airlifted to Nairobi after he was attacked by unknown assailant on September 7 in Dodoma. Plans are afoot to fly him to the US for further treatment.