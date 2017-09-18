Rwanda: RRA Rallies Business Community to Meet Tax Obligations

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has called on private sector to comply with their tax obligation to enable the tax body meet its revenue targets.

The revenue body has a target to collect Rwf1,215.1 billion this fiscal year (2017/2018) and, according Richard Tusabe, the RRA's commissioner general, the target can only become a reality if all stakeholders play their rightful role.

Tusabe said there is need for all development partners and other stakeholders to join hands and encourage the public to embrace tax compliance.

Tusabe added that tax education should be a responsibility for all saying that the public must take advantage of the new innovations designed to enhance tax compliance.

Tusabe said more tax education comapigns will be conducted to encourage the business community embrace the use of new Electronic Billing Machines which are designed to prevent tax loss but also enhance efficiency.

"The main challenge is to change people's mindset about taxes," said Tusabe.

The revenue body collected Rwf1, 103 billion in tax revenue during the last fiscal year 2016/2017, surpassing its target by Rwf8.7 billion.

Growth in revenue collection was largely attributed to the recent tax reforms, particularly automation, which has enhanced efficiency and increased compliance among taxpayers.