18 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RRA Rallies Business Community to Meet Tax Obligations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frederic Byumvuhore

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has called on private sector to comply with their tax obligation to enable the tax body meet its revenue targets.

The revenue body has a target to collect Rwf1,215.1 billion this fiscal year (2017/2018) and, according Richard Tusabe, the RRA's commissioner general, the target can only become a reality if all stakeholders play their rightful role.

Tusabe said there is need for all development partners and other stakeholders to join hands and encourage the public to embrace tax compliance.

Tusabe added that tax education should be a responsibility for all saying that the public must take advantage of the new innovations designed to enhance tax compliance.

Tusabe said more tax education comapigns will be conducted to encourage the business community embrace the use of new Electronic Billing Machines which are designed to prevent tax loss but also enhance efficiency.

"The main challenge is to change people's mindset about taxes," said Tusabe.

The revenue body collected Rwf1, 103 billion in tax revenue during the last fiscal year 2016/2017, surpassing its target by Rwf8.7 billion.

Growth in revenue collection was largely attributed to the recent tax reforms, particularly automation, which has enhanced efficiency and increased compliance among taxpayers.

Rwanda

Bank of Kigali Wins International Award for Best Bank

Bank of Kigali is the Best Bank in Rwanda, according to the 2017 African Bankers' Awards for the East Africa region… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.