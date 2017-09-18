17 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Ethiopia: Starlets U20 Hold Ethiopia in World Cup Qualifier

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The national Under-20 women's football team came from behind to score two late vital away goals as they held Ethiopia to a 2-2 draw in a FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier in Hawassa.

Skipper Corazon Aquino scored from the penalty spot in the 86th minute before Maureen Khakasa equalised with a stoppage time goal to redeem Kenya's hopes.

Harambee Starlets U20 will need at least a 1-1 draw in the return leg set to be played in a fortnight to book a slot in the second qualification round where they will face either Algeria or Ghana.

Ethiopia raced into a 2-0 halftime lead, thanks to Mirkat Felek and Alamnesh Germew but Harambee Starlets gave a spirited fight that eventually paid off in the 86th minute when Aquino fired in from the spot to half the deficit.

Maureen Khakasa then delivered a stoppage-time sucker punch to ensure Kenya returned with a two away goal advantage.

The return match has been scheduled for September 29 with the aggregate winner sailing through to the next round.

Starting XI

Lillian Awuor (GK), Maureen Khakasa, Wincate Kaari, Vivian Naskia, Lucy Akoth, Sheril Angachi, Mercy Airo, Corazon Aquino, Martha Amunyolete, Cynthia Shilwatso, Jentrix Shikangwa.

Subs

Judith Osimbo, Leah Cherotich, Foscah Nashivanda, Stella Anyango, Veronica Awino, Diana Wacera, Rachael Muema.

-Additional reporting from FKF official website-

