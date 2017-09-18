Uganda: 13 Dead, 8 Injured in Another Masaka Road Accident

Photo: Daily Monitor

The wreckage from the accident was still at the scene on Monday morning.

A total of 13 people have been confirmed dead and eight others crityically injured in a car accident along Kampala-Msaka road.

The accident happened last night at Lubanda trading center near River Katonga Bridge in Mpigi District.

Eye witnesses told our reporter that the accident happened when one of the tyres of the Fuso truck registration number UAH 970P burst and it rammed into the Tanzania bound Coaster, registration number T540 DLC.

The Katonga Region Police publicist Philip Mukasa said all the deceased were travelling in a coaster.