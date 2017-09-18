16 September 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mozambique: Late Kanda Equalizer Deny Usma Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

A last gasp equalizer by Fabrice Kanda earned Ferroviario da Beira a one-all draw against visiting USM Alger in their quarter final first leg clash on Saturday in Beira.

'Locomotiva' were trailing by a Oussama Darfalou second half opener, before Kanda struck a minute from time to restore hope for the Mozambican champions ahead of the return leg in Algiers next weekend.

Missing defensive pair, Mambucho and Amorim, who were both suspended, Ferroviario struggled in the opening minutes of the closely fought encounter.

The Algerians sat deep and surprised their hosts with their swift counter attacking play. This rendered the Dayo Antonio, the lone Ferroviario man upfront ineffective.

USMA goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche was only tested by the homers in the last ten minutes of the first half but he proved equal to the task.

With no goal in the first half, both teams resumed on a high in their quest to break the deadlock.

Darfalou broke the deadlock on 62 minutes firing past veteran goalkeeper Willard Manyatera from close range.

The Mozambicans fought for the equalizer but had to wait till the 89th minute before Kanda headed home a Thomas Nyirenda pass leaving Zemmamouche with no option.

The second leg will take place on Saturday, 23 September 2017 in Algiers with the winner after two legs facing either holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa or Moroccan side, Wydad Athletic Club at the semis.

Reactions

Rogério Gonçalves (Head Coach, Ferroviario da Beira)

We played well in this game. However, I have to remind everyone that we were playing against a very strong team, with experience in this kind of competitions. It is all open and in the second leg, we will fight in our quest to progress.

We had many chances to score goals. They (USM Alger) had that unique clear opportunity and scored due to a distraction from my defenders. In all we were the better side.

Paul Put (Head Coach, USM Alger)

We played against a well-organized team with some key players, who can make a difference in decisive moments of the game. We have taken note of their play and the second leg will be different.

We had to play with a low intensity because of the condition of the pitch. My players were also tired because of the long travel hours and these factors ensured my players could not give off their best. We cannot expect a different result other than victory in the return leg.

Fixtures

16.09.2017 Alexandria Al Ahly (Egypt) 2-2 Esperance (Tunisia)

16.09.2017 Beira Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique) 1-1 USM Alger (Algeria)

17.09.2017 Alexandria Ahly Tripoli (Libya) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

17.09.2017 Pretoria Sundowns (South Africa) vs Wydad (Morocco)

Mozambique

Harambee Starlets Thrash Mozambique

Harambee Starlets on Thursday launched their Cosafa (Confederation of Southern African Football Associations) campaign… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.