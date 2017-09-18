18 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dreamstar Selects Top 10 Finalists

By Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo

Ten finalists out of 36 sailed through to the national finals of the Dreamstar Zimbabwe Talent Show at an event held over the weekend at the Longcheng Plaza.

There were mixed feelings at the event as those that did not make it were in tears whilst those that made it were on cloud nine celebrating their success.

Making it to the finals were Keith Chituku(speed painter),Tsoro Arts (marimba players),J T Clarence (solo dancer) and Bradley Mavudzi(magician).

From Bulawayo Prosper Mapurisa (singer) and Super Geeks (dancers) made it through.

Other finalists are Footprints (full band) and Blessing (singer) from Midlands State University, Tabilan (dancehall mcee) from Chinhoyi University of Technology and Liberty (singer) from University of Zimbabwe.

Unfortunately due to lukewarm performances from Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo none of the contestants failed to penetrate the top 10.

Event spokesperson Eddie Sanyanga said they were impressed with the turnout and tough competition exhibited by the finalists.

"We were pleased that the there was great turn-out of people and it shows how people now appreciate local talent.

"We were also impressed by the level of talent shown by the finalists although there is room for them to do better and it is quite unfortunate for those that failed to impress the judges, there is always next time," he said.

The grand finale is set for October 7 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The ultimate winner will get grand prize of $3 000, a signed recording deal with Dreamstar's recording label, JCMC Studios, opportunities to travel to China, among many other prizes.

The first runner-up will get $1 500 whilst the second runner up will get $750 among other benefits.

Established by the CFZ, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, Dreamstar Zimbabwe Talent Show is an entertainment platform that seeks to empower local talented youths aged between 12 and 40, who are in the arts and culture, to help them rise from the backstage to the official stage.

Last year, the first prize was won by Tafara Dondo from Mutare (beatboxer), followed by Those Guys Vacho (Gweru band) and on third place was Prince Silas (Marodera singer).

