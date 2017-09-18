Photo: The Independent

General Henry Tumukunde, minister for security, left, and police inspector general Kale Kayihura.

Kampala — The woman's body was lying in the bush near a popular boat docking site not far from a barracks. Her skirt was covered in blood. Parts of her hands and on leg were missing. Her husband was in the crowd that gathered to see the latest victim of a spate of killings.

Francis Bahati had become concerned when his wife, a food vendor at the Kasenyi Landing site, had not returned home from the market the previous evening. He came hoping she was not the one lying there. And he could not recognise at first. But just as he was about to move on, a yellow flower on the bloodied skirt struck him. This was his wife. He fell into shock and lost consciousness.

The dead woman was identified as Aisha Nakisinde, a mother of three little children. She was 25 years old and her ID photo showed a petite woman, unsmiling, and staring hard into the camera with a businesslike air of impatience. Nakisinde had been strangled and her private parts desecrated. Up that point, Aug.14, police was counting 16 women in three months in two towns of Wakiso district, Katabi and Nansana on the edge Lake Victoria. Five other women would be killed in almost the same fashion in the next two weeks, bringing the number to 21 by Sept.04. Unofficially, the death toll was higher.

Can police stop the murders?

David Pulkol, a former director of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) said there is a puzzle that begs explanation.

"How can insecurity get to this level when there is security personnel paraded everywhere especially in Entebbe?"

"Something else is happening and this government is just not telling us. How can you have all these informal groups like the crime preventers and yet still have crime penetrate the communities to such obscene levels?"

Among Pulkol's, there are many more questions that this situation has raised. Questions of what for sure the crime wave is about? Is it one gang committing crimes in totally opposite areas? How will these cases be resolved? Will police be able to stop them?

So far police appears to be concentrating on the victims phone contacts, swooping down on them all before screening and zeroing in on a few. This mode of operation has been criticism as a blatant to attempt to show that the police was doing something.

Top criminal lawyer, Caleb Alaka, says this is not the first time he is seeing police make such arrests. He says they do it whenever such an incident happens and stop at that when things cool down. He says the killings are happening at awkward times and enforcement authorities have no clue.

"This is worrying," he told The Independent.

Alaka explained that if this is a case of a serial killer, then police should be looking at this as the handiwork of one person who can kill very many people and do it right under the nose of the security operatives.

Alaka says people should take individual responsibility for their security.

"People should avoid moving alone and without informing people about their whereabouts". This, he says is a short term measure. What should work long term is mobile police that was once vibrant but has since died.

"But this could be work of the same gang in different areas and that this requires a tactical force to net them," he said. Unfortunately, he said, the police do not have expertise to thoroughly investigate homicides.

But when The Independent spoke to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Emilian Kayima, he said the force indeed has a plan and the required expertise.

When the Independent interviewed Kayima the number was 13 but has now swollen to 17. They had made a few arrests then, which he said they made through tracking the deceased phone records. The arrests continue but no credible clue has been seen.

He said their investigations showed that it was certainly one gang involved in the criminal related killings.

"The IGP has ordered us to rejuvenate the neighborhood watch where ten households should have a monitoring system of each other. With this, everyone in these ten households ought to know the whereabouts of the others and also have knowledge of what exactly they do for a living."

Kayima also spoke of plans by police, through Local Councils, to register all the people in their communities. He said this initiative has been dubbed 'My neighbor's concerns are my concerns'.

It is continuation of the force's community policing strategy launched early in the year to encourage residents to be on the watch in their neighbourhood and report suspicious activity. Kayima said the police will follow up with setting up posts at parish levels to ensure that there's constant contact and mediation between the force and the community.

The police's business as usual approach appears to have missed an important pointer. Nakisinde's killing has become a turning point of sorts. Following the discovery of her body, parliament demanded an official explanation from the executive and called off all business when the line minister failed to show up.

And when the Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, finally delivered an official statement to parliament on Sept.07, he offered a lot on details of the murders, speculated on motive, but fumbled on action the government was taking to ensure not more killings happened.

He said 18 of the killings were linked to witchcraft while the other three women were killed as a result of domestic violence. He said 44 suspects had been taken into custody for questioning. But legislators were not impressed when he said the murders were the work of the 'illuminati', a broad description coined by tabloids to describe young people with clear sources of wealth who like to splash new money. Minister Odongo want the MPs to believe what the tabloids said about the shadowy illuminati; that they "went under water" to get their money, and were murdering the women to suck their blood in rituals.

"In the case of Nansana municipality murders, eight of the 9 women were murdered by one criminal gang for ritual scarified purposes," Odongo said, "The prime suspect Ibrahim Kawesa confessed that he had been contracted by Phillips Tumuhimbise to kill 12 women to draw blood for ritual performance to enhance wealth."

MPs were not impressed. Many had read a report attributed to Police Director of Medical Services, Dr. Moses Byaruhanga in the Daily Monitor newspaper that police surgeons had found no evidence that organs were removed from any of the women as is common with ritual killings. Even the neck, where the minister claimed the illuminati were sucking blood did not bear any cuts. The official statements also were not sync with an earlier statement by Police Spokesman Asan Kasingye. He had dismissed any link between the murders and said police had no evidence pointing to a serial killer, as was widely believed.

But to back Odongo, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda told MPs that "backward tendencies" like ritual killings remain a reality in the country. Still, the air of distrust hung heavy.

The MPs said that torture, rape and brutality that are characteristic of the current women murders were not typical of ritual murders.

"In ritual murders, perpetuators do not rape women," one MP Margaret Komuhangi, told the government ministers bluntly. She said the killings seen were typical of war crimes where women are brutalised, raped, and forced into prostitution. Kyomuhangi who headed a government probe into human sacrifice advise the authorities not to close off other routes of investigation.

"This is an attack on our dignity that we deserve as human beings; this is taking us many steps backwards," said Anna Adeke, a Youth MP, "The manner in which these women are killed is abusing our femininity."

Opposition leader in parliament, Winifred Kiiza said for killers to be lurking with impunity in Entebbe, the seat of the Presidency is a major "attempt to test the county's powerbase'. She dismissed the Minister's statement as lacking information on how government intended to solve the problem.

"We feel that our lives are in danger; and it's a shame that the Minister is talking about witchcraft as the country prepares to move into middle income status," she said.

Several MPs charged that failure to stop the killing of women should be seen as more failure by the security agencies that have failed to arrest the killers of Muslim sheiks, top policemen and army officers, and high ranking judicial officers.

A twist in the reports is the manner in which the women mostly first go missing before their already decomposing body pops-up in bushes, by the road side, or other places.

In several interviews with residents of Nansana, it was clear many of them do not trust the police. Many women refused to give their names because, they said, they could be singled for retribution. Many said they think that all that their local police officials care about is money and not their security.

"These police men have sometimes released criminals who have offered them bribes and kept in custody innocent people who refuse to give them money. They are just money makers and not security operatives," said one elderly lady who appeared rather shy.

At the Nakuule Police Post in the area, the two roomed facility had one officer seated on a small desk. He was speaking to a woman who seemed to have come to get someone released from custody. It was her son. Another two police officers were playing Omweeso, a local board game outside the station.

Adjacent the police station is the open field where the residents most of whom had packed their boda bodas, were listening to the address of Deputy Mayor Isaac Keith Ssali of Nansana Municipality where many of the corpses have been found.

When asked whether they were aware the IGP was touring their area on security issues, they answered in the affirmative.

"We expect him to come this side also," one said.

Deputy Mayor Ssali said many of the murdered women were not residents of the area as claimed by the police. "They couldn't be identified," Ssali told The Independent, "I am not happy with the way police is handling this whole matter. Why aren't they giving us all the information about their findings?"

He said as local leaders, they have held meetings with residents and agreed that pubs, bars and local clubs to regulate their working hours and to close by midnight.

Ssali was speaking on the day when the Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura, was visiting Nansana.

Kayihura who on Aug. 25 visited Bufulu village where the latest killing at that point had just been reported, blamed laxity of local council administration for the rise in criminality. Kayihura had said their intelligence shows a businessman in the area was involved in the killings as rituals. He said local leaders were letting in wrong elements because they no longer register new people.

"We don't know who our next neighbors are. Even the chairman doesn't know. New people need to be registered to know who we are living with".

Pulkol says he is afraid this venture may not be sustainable. "I am skeptical of the sustainability of this project because such ventures have been done before," he says, "For instance what happened to the crime preventers that were trained a while ago? At what point did the state lost them. This too may pass."

He also adds that though this may be a good venture, it may not be feasible being that there is mistrust between the police and the people. "The people don't trust the police anymore. And I think it is because of the police brutality."

Government list of murdered women as at Sept.07

On 3rd May 2017, a body of unidentified female adult was found at Nansana west zone with signs of manual strangulation. This body has remained unclaimed to date.

On the 28th May 2017, a body of a female identified as Nampijja Juliet alias Jalia Nantabazi was found behind Kenjoy Supermarket in Nansana West I. The body bore signs of manual strangulation.

On 28th May 2017, a body of unidentified female adult was found at Nansana East 1 zone with signs of manual strangulation. This body has remained unclaimed to date.

On 31st May 2017, two bodies of female adults, one identified as that of Nansubuga Patricia alias Proscovia and another unidentified were found near Kenjoy Supermarket in Nansana West I, both with signs of manual strangulation. The body of the unidentified woman has not been claimed to date.

On 5th July 2017, a body of a female adult identified as Birungi Maria was found at Nansana East II zone with signs of manual strangulation.

On the 11th July 2017, a body of a female adult identified as Nakazibwe Josephine was found in her rented room at Ochieng Zone in Nansana Municipality. The body exhibited signs of manual strangulation.

On 16th July 2017, a body of unidentified female adult was found in a trench at Nansana East zone Bujagali. The body also had signs of manual strangulation.

On 17th July 2017, a female adult body identified as that of Nakacwa Teddy was found lying in her rented room in Nansana West II zone. The body had signs of manual strangulation.

On 25th July 2017, a female adult body identified as that of Kyandali Juliet, a business woman in Ganda Nansana, was found in her home.

Katabi Town Council Murders

On 7th June 2017, a female adult body identified as that of Nansubuga Gorreti was found along Kasenyi Road in Abayita Ababiri with signs of strangulation and a stick inserted in her private parts.

On 26th June 2017, a female adult body identified as that of Komugisha Faith alias Jamila was found at Katinda near Ssese Gateway Beach with signs of strangulation and a stick inserted in her private parts.

On 13th July 2017, a female adult body identified as that of Dona Zakanya alias Kasowole Aisha was found at Abayita Ababiri with signs of strangulation and a stick inserted in her private parts.

On 21st July 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Norah Wanyama was found at Nkumba Central Zone with signs of strangulation and a stick inserted in her private parts.

On 24th July 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Rose Nakimuli was found behind Keba Inn near Jantos Bar at Kitala, a few metres from her house with signs of strangulation and a stick inserted in her private parts.

On 11th August 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Nakajjo Sarah was found behind Faith International Nursery and Primary School along Kasenyi road approximately 200 metres from a one Bwanika Jones' Shrine. The body had a stick inserted in the private parts. Her left breast and other body parts were missing.

On 14th August 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Nakasinde Aisha was found at Kasenyi Landing Site with signs of strangulation, a stick inserted in her private parts and one leg missing.

On 27th August 2017, a body of unidentified female adult was found at Kitala Village along Entebbe road with signs of strangulation with a stick inserted in her private parts.

On 28th August 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Nalule Jalia was recovered from Nkumba Central in Kayilila forest reserve with signs of strangulation and a stick inserted in the private parts.

On 4th September 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Nabilanda Mary alias Maria was found at Nyanama Trading Centre in Bunamwaya near a washing bay with signs of strangulation.

On 15th August 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Zawedde Regina was found in Bulaga town.

On 16th August 2017, a body of a female adult identified as that of Namuwonge Jennifer was found in Bwaise, Kawempe.

****