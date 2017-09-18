Kenya: Nasa Raises Sh20 Million Campaign Cash

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) said it has so far collected Sh20million through its public fundraising appeal for October 17 repeat presidential elections campaign.

The M-Pesa paybill initiative was launched last week by Nasa leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

"Whether you donated Sh20 or Sh20,000 or Sh2 million, you are now plugged into the journey to bring electoral justice and accountability to Kenya. Your cents have become Sh20 million," said Musalia Mudavadi, Nasa's head of national campaign Mr.

He said nearly half of the donations are from small donors, giving Sh1000 or less, adding that this shows that coaltion is in the middle of a truly inclusive and people driven campaign.

The opposition urged its supporters to continue sending financial support saying that the campaign it has embarked on is going to be long and demanding.

He said they are campaigning against an opponent that has unfettered access to State resources and big businesses.

"We are more than 10 million strong. If each one of us sent one shilling, that would automatically translate into Sh10 million," Mr Mudavadi added.