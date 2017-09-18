Kenya: Munya Reinstated as PNU Leader

The Registrar of Political Parties has reinstated former Meru Governor Peter Munya as the Party of National Unity (PNU) leader, 21 days after his ouster.

This comes three days after Mr Munya withdrew his support for the National Super Alliance and backed President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

In a gazette notice published Friday, the Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u stated: "The list of party officials of the Party of National Unity as contained in Gazette Notice No. 8315 of 2017 is cancelled."

The earlier notice had ended Mr Munya's controversial stint at the helm of the PNU alongside other officials elected last year and retired President Mwai Kibaki named as party boss.

MEETING

The cancelled gazette notice was based on a judgment by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal delivered on June 20, 2017, which indicated that "the officials of the interested party in office as at 27th October, 2016 remain the bona fide office bearers of the interested party until a proper general meeting is held to elect national officials."

The judgment was however set aside by the High Court after Mr Munya contested it.

Ms Ndung'u had given a seven day window to those opposed to the intended change of leadership to make written submissions.

Mr Munya had termed Ms Ndungu's move to gazette Mr Kibaki as PNU leader as 'a blatant disregard of the law'.

DELEGATES

The correction of the gazette effectively restores Mr Munya and other party officials, who include Secretary General John Okemwa, Paul Rukaria (deputy secretary general), national vice chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao, national vice chairman-operations David Kamau, National Treasurer Peter Kaberia, Deputy National Treasurer Anastacia Munyendo and National Organising Secretary Stephen Koskei among others.

Mr Munya was elected PNU leader in October 2016 during a National Delegates Conference that was disputed by a section of officials.

The former governor and other new officials were gazetted in April, six months after their election.

On Tuesday, Mr Munya and other PNU officials met President Kenyatta at State house and pledged to campaign for his re-election.

Mr Munya also attended the Mt Kenya region leaders meeting at Sagana State Lodge on Friday.