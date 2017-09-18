18 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thembisile Yende's Alleged Murderer Due Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

David Ngwenya is due to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the murder of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende.

Ngwenya, 43-year-old technician at Eskom, stands accused of injecting his lover Yende with a substance before striking her head with a crowbar and subsequently suffocating and strangling her after a struggle.

This allegedly after he suspected that she would "spill the beans" on his involvement in a copper cable theft syndicate.

Yende, a 29-year-old mother of one, went missing on May 17. Her body was found in an office at the isolated Eskom Pietersboth substation in Springs, Ekurhuleni, after Eskom workers picked up a putrid smell over a week after she was reported missing.

Ngwenya was arrested on June 15.

He was denied bail in late June. When he last appeared in court, on 17 July, the case was postponed for further investigation.

News24

South Africa

We're On the Right Track - Defiant Springbok Rugby Coach

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has hit back at calls for his head from disgruntled supporters on social media. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.