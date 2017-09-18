17 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Forges 'Letter From Grace Mugabe', Demands Job From Government Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

A Harare man is in trouble after he lied to Energy deputy minister that First Lady, Grace Mugabe ordered her to employ him in her portfolio.

Vengai Sithole, 41, appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta answering to fraud charges.

He allegedly crafted a letter which he claimed was from Mugabe before he ordered the minster, Tsitsi Muzenda to respond saying it was First Lady's directive.

In a bid to convince Muzenda, Sithole told her that he resided at Dr Mugabe's children home in Mazowe adding that he worked for the first family for a very long time.

Acting on the false information, Muzenda wrote a letter to the First Lady confirming receiving her directive and handed it to Sithole so that he would pass it on to Mugabe.

Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema told court that Sithole made several follow ups before his lies were exposed.

Court heard that during his visits to Muzenda's office, he would tell her that he was well connected to the First Lady.

It is alleged that he also told her that he stopped working for the President's family after he was involved in an accident.

Sithole also told Muzenda that Mugabe's family catered for his medical bills following the accident which left one of his ears damaged.

Kasema opposed Sithole's bail application saying he was a flight risk.

He is expected to appear in court Monday for bail ruling.

According to Kasema, the lies came to light when the minister visited the orphanage and talked to Mugabe only to realise that Sithole had lied.

Zimbabwe

Govt to Recruit Cuban Doctors

Zimbabwe is reportedly set to recruit at least 102 specialist doctors from Cuba to be deployed to the country's referral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.