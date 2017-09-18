Kenya: CAF Bosses Leave as Kenya Pegs Hope on Sep 23 Meet

Nairobi — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection team that has been in the country for the last one week concluded its tour of duty on Friday evening and Kenya will now hinge its hope that next year's Africa Nations Championship will not be taken away based on the report presented in an Executive Committee Meeting in a week's time.

A scheduled press conference that had been planned for Saturday morning was called off with growing fear that Kenya will not be in a position to successfully host the event with work on rehabilitating the venues way from completion.

"I am hoping that CAF can trust us to complete the job. It is true there is massive concern in Kinoru and Eldoret and even I would be concerned. But work is going on and we have given our assurances that we will get it done," Deputy Local Organizing Committee CEO Herbart Mwachiro told Capital Sport.

The CAF team had been scheduled to meet with Governors in Nairobi, Meru and Eldoret, but of the three they met only one, newly elected Meru county boss Kiraitu Murungi and his deputy.

A scheduled meeting with Nairobi's Mike Mbuvi Sonko did not happen due to the unavailability of the latter while in Eldoret, they met Jackson Mandago's deputy Daniel Chemno.

As part of the schedule, they were to also have a meeting with Deputy President William Ruto after meeting Sports Ministry officials. However, none of those happened.

"Constant (Omari) was not present and so it would have been impossible for the technical officials to meet with the top ranking government officials. But even with that not happening, I am still confident that we will be given a chance," Mwachiro added.

The CAF team is said to have been concerned with work at Kipchoge Keino and Kinoru, most of which is in its primary stages. The two are undergoing an almost complete overhaul with the playing turfs all plucked off.

But the county officials have promised to fastrack the process and ensure by latest December, everything is ready.

"Our county engineers will be inspecting the progress of the work being done at the stadium twice a day, to curb any element of complacency. We are ready to do everything possible in collaboration with the LOC to beat the set deadlines, and have the tournament in this sporting region," Chemno told the visiting CAF delegation at the county offices on Friday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa said the biggest of CAF concerns was the political situation with the impending elections, but remains confident that the government assurances will be enough to convince CAF.

The CAF Executive will have a meeting next Saturday in Accra Ghana, before the final of the West African Football Union (WAFU) final where a final decision will be reached on whether or not the tournament remains with Kenya.