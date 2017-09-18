Rwanda: Local NGO Scoops Global Award for Innovation in Environmental Protection

SaferRwanda, a non-profit organisation focusing on environmental protection through use of household solar systems and efficient cookstoves with reduced emissions, has scooped global award from Energy Globe.

The Energy Globe Award was founded in 1999 by the Austrian energy pioneer Wolfgang Neumann and is regarded as one of the most prestigious environmental awards.

The Energy Globe has recognises the efforts of environmentalists at different levels in Rwanda.

In 2010, the organisation bestowed President Paul Kagame with an honourary award for his efforts in environmental protection and sustainability. It was presented by Neumann himself.

On Monday, SaferRwanda received the award from Energy Globe as the 2017 National winner from Rwanda out of 2000 applicants worldwide.

The Energy Globe recognised SaferRwanda for the innovation to extend the improved cook stove (now popularly known as Save80 stove) that is made of stainless steel and is assembled locally to create employment and income.

As per its specifications, the stove saves 80 per cent of what traditional fire place would need. It has a specified thermal efficiency of 52 per cent and the design ensures preheating of the air and a complete combustion with no visible smoke and only small amount of ash.

In addition, the Save80 efficient cook stove has been distributed in Rwanda to reduce wood biomass consumption and protect the environment.

Christine Muhongerwa, the executive secretary of SaferRwanda, told Saturday Times the award is a recognition of not only the organisation but Rwanda's efforts in mitigating climate change.

"It's indeed a great pleasure to win such award as recognition of the efforts invested in environmental protection and promoting green environment.

"Reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere means reducing the effects of climate change," Muhongerwa said.

Ruth Kavara, a resident of Bumbogo Sector in Gasabo District, said the stove has helped in cutting the cost on cooking fuel.

"The Save80 has helped me cut costs from spending Rwf16,000 on buying two bags of charcoal per month to Rwf2,000 on buying firewood in a month with this stove. It has also helped me to save time I used to spend on cooking," Kavara said.

Muhongerwa added that, "This award comes to inspire the organisation and everyone working to promote and protect environment in Rwanda to feel more responsible of the credibility we have won as a green nation and this will benefit every single individual not only in Rwanda but in the world as a whole."