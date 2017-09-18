Kenya: Nasa Develops Campaign, Votes Safety Strategy

The National Supper Alliance (Nasa) has developed a campaign and votes protection strategy ahead of the presidential poll scheduled for next month.

Officially titled 'Linda Kura Operation', the strategy will be headed by governors, in coordination with a secretariat that will have its presence on the polling station level.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o on Friday said the plan will ensure Nasa's flagbearer Raila Odinga gets maximum votes in the October 17 election.

"We have resolved to push for a 100 percent voter turnout in the coming election to enable our leader Raila Odinga win the presidential seat," Prof Nyong'o said during a planning meeting with the county's campaign team.

PATRONS

The governor is coordinating campaigns in Nyanza and Western regions.

In the structure, the secretariat will work with the county organising committee comprising the governor, county party chair, all MPs, speaker, senator, woman reps, and community representatives.

Under the sub-county coordinator (MP), shall be ward coordinators (MCAs) who will work with the polling centre coordinator.

At the bottom shall be two polling station agents, per station, who will monitor the campaigns in the areas and also ensure election integrity.

Prof Nyong'o was accompanied by MPs James Nyikal (Seme), Fred Ouda (Kisumu Central) and county ODM officials led by Prof Ayiecho Olweny (chairman).