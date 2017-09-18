16 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Develops Campaign, Votes Safety Strategy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Justus Ochieng'

The National Supper Alliance (Nasa) has developed a campaign and votes protection strategy ahead of the presidential poll scheduled for next month.

Officially titled 'Linda Kura Operation', the strategy will be headed by governors, in coordination with a secretariat that will have its presence on the polling station level.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o on Friday said the plan will ensure Nasa's flagbearer Raila Odinga gets maximum votes in the October 17 election.

"We have resolved to push for a 100 percent voter turnout in the coming election to enable our leader Raila Odinga win the presidential seat," Prof Nyong'o said during a planning meeting with the county's campaign team.

PATRONS

The governor is coordinating campaigns in Nyanza and Western regions.

In the structure, the secretariat will work with the county organising committee comprising the governor, county party chair, all MPs, speaker, senator, woman reps, and community representatives.

Under the sub-county coordinator (MP), shall be ward coordinators (MCAs) who will work with the polling centre coordinator.

At the bottom shall be two polling station agents, per station, who will monitor the campaigns in the areas and also ensure election integrity.

Prof Nyong'o was accompanied by MPs James Nyikal (Seme), Fred Ouda (Kisumu Central) and county ODM officials led by Prof Ayiecho Olweny (chairman).

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.