Kenya: Nasa Campaign Kitty Nets Sh20 Million in Just a Week

Nairobi — The fundraising initiative by the opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA), that was launched last week to finance Raila Odinga's presidential campaign for the repeat election, has already netted in Sh20 million.

In a statement, the coalition's national campaign chairman Musalia Mudavadi said the amount was beyond their expectations when they launched the initiative.

"I am pleased to announce that the fundraising initiative has so far realized Sh20 million, far outpacing our expectations at the time of the launch," he said.

The initiative was heavily criticized by Jubilee leaders as a ploy to fleece Kenyans, while questioning expenditures of a previous fundraiser ahead of the August 8 elections.

NASA did not respond instead only choosing to continue with the fundraising described by Odinga as the only sure way for his supporters to 'reach Canaan'.

"Whether you donated Sh20 or 20,000 or 2 million, you are now plugged into the journey to bring electoral justice and accountability to Kenya. Your cents have become Ksh20 million," Mudavadi said, and urged Kenyans for more donations.

"We are however not there yet. The campaign we have embarked on is going to be long and demanding. We are up against an opponent that has unfettered access to State resources and big businesses that thrive on the Jubilee corruption and impunity."

Mudavadi stated that the coalition has also set up a dash-board where well wishers can further interact with fellow supporters and donors.