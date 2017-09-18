18 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: After Dumping Alliance, Chimbanga Joins Ruling DPP

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Democratic Progressive Party
Democratic Progressive Party leader Peter Mutharika (file photo).
By Osman Faiti

Leonard Chimbanga who recently resigned from the political movement Transformation Alliance (TA) has joined the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and was welcomed by party gurus publicly in Ndirande on Sunday.

Chimbanga who said his resignation were 'personal' as he wanted to pursue further studies on Sunday said he want to be in the frontline politics and that DPP is best placed for him.

"After taking a huge amount of thought, I decided to join DPP and be part of the national rebuilding exercise," he said.

He refused to comment about what led him to dump Transformation Alliance, insisting his focus is help DPP on 2019 elections and strongly believes he has joined the winning team.

Chimbanga was welcomed at a political rally by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Greiselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha.

"You are welcomes in DPP. You made a wise decision to stop wasting time with political comedy [in Transformation Alliance]," Jeffrey said.

Chimbanga's move will be a big blow to TA chairperson Moses Kunkuyu who relied heavily on the youthful politician.

Kunkuyu, the first Cabinet minister to be appointed by former president Joyce Banda when she assumed power in April 2012 after the death of president Bingu wa Mutharika, has been stunned with the move.

Before joining Kunkuyu's group, Chimbanga contested for parliamentary seat in 2014 under United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket but did not succeed.

Malawi

Mzuzu Vendors Torch City Council Offices

In a move seen to be tit for tat, some illegal vendors Friday night torched Mzuzu City Council (MCC) Planning Offices at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.