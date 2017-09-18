16 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lionesses to Face Morocco in Africa Cup 7s Quarters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The Kenya women's sevens team will lock horns with Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup Sevens after having a brilliant opening day where they won all their matches.

Kenya topped the eight team tournament after day one with 107 points as rivals South Africa came second with 79 points.

South Africa will play Senegal in quarters as Madagascar takes on Zimbabwe and hosts Tunisia play Uganda.

The Kenya Lionesses started their campaign on a high, seeing off Madagascar 27-5 to show their intentions of winning the continental title and clinch a spot for 2018 World Cup in USA and also qualify to the Commonwealth Games.

The Kevin Wambua charges grounded five tries against Madagascar's one with star Janet Okello broking the deadlock with a searing run down the middle before Madagascar clawed back through a try at the corner.

Janet Owino's try late in the dying moments of the first half ensured the Lionesses led 12-5 at the break.

In the second half, Celestine Masinde, Stacy Owour and Sinaida Aura touched down to complete the scores.

In their second match against Senegal, Okello notched a hat-trick as Lionesses registered a 38-0 victory over the West Africans.

In their last group match, Kenya humiliated Zimbabwe 47-0 to reach quarters.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.