Kenya: Lionesses to Face Morocco in Africa Cup 7s Quarters

Nairobi — The Kenya women's sevens team will lock horns with Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup Sevens after having a brilliant opening day where they won all their matches.

Kenya topped the eight team tournament after day one with 107 points as rivals South Africa came second with 79 points.

South Africa will play Senegal in quarters as Madagascar takes on Zimbabwe and hosts Tunisia play Uganda.

The Kenya Lionesses started their campaign on a high, seeing off Madagascar 27-5 to show their intentions of winning the continental title and clinch a spot for 2018 World Cup in USA and also qualify to the Commonwealth Games.

The Kevin Wambua charges grounded five tries against Madagascar's one with star Janet Okello broking the deadlock with a searing run down the middle before Madagascar clawed back through a try at the corner.

Janet Owino's try late in the dying moments of the first half ensured the Lionesses led 12-5 at the break.

In the second half, Celestine Masinde, Stacy Owour and Sinaida Aura touched down to complete the scores.

In their second match against Senegal, Okello notched a hat-trick as Lionesses registered a 38-0 victory over the West Africans.

In their last group match, Kenya humiliated Zimbabwe 47-0 to reach quarters.