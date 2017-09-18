South Africa: Makhosi Khoza a No-Show At Disciplinary, Hearing Postponed

Natal - ANC MP Makhosi Khoza's disciplinary hearing by the ANC has been postponed for a second time after she and her representative failed to attend the hearing on Sunday morning.

"The presenters suggested that the case be reconvened again because it was unexpected that her representative did not turn up given their interaction during the course of the week," ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said about Sunday's proceedings.

The panel would reconvene on October 1, said Ntuli.

At last week's hearing, Khoza's representative was named as Smanga Sethene - who attended in her place.

The hearing was at that stage postponed due to death threats Khoza had received.

This Sunday, Ntuli confirmed that Khoza and her representative did not attend the morning's proceedings.

Earlier, on Friday, she posted a Facebook message in which she declared that she would not attend the hearing following a High Court ruling that declared the party's provincial leadership invalid.

"This week's ruling by the Pietermartizburg High Court nullified the 2015 ANC-KZN provincial elective conference, which as a result, has removed the legitimacy of the body that has charged me."

Khoza said she was "prepared to face the consequences of speaking truth to power, but only once they are legitimately appointed members of the ANC KZN Provincial Leadership."

On Sunday, Ntuli said that Khoza's reason for not attending as being about the party's provincial leadership's legitimacy indicated a "flawed understanding of the ANC processes".

"She was charged by the ANC and there was no questions of legitimacy about the standing of the ANC. The PEC is only acting on behalf of the ANC as a party."

Attempts to reach Khoza for comment on Sunday were unsuccessful.

She is being charged by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal - which nominated her as an MP - for bringing the party into disrepute after publicly calling on President Jacob Zuma to step down.

She was removed as the chairperson by the public administration portfolio committee in August after ANC members of the committee said she contravened the party's disciplinary code. Khoza was redeployed to the portfolio committee on economic development.

Previously, she has said that she will not stop speaking out against corruption despite the threats she receives.

News24