17 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: UTB to Construct New Home at Rebero

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddie Nsabimana

The University of Tourism, Technology and Tourism Studies (UTB) plans to construct a new home at Rebero in Kicukiro District by November 2018, officials said on Friday.

The construction of the new premises worth Rwf 12.5 billion is set to start at the beginning of October, according to Dr Callixte Kabera, the University Vice Chancellor.

Speaking at a news briefing at the University, Kabera said their expansion plan would enable them to extend academic services to more local and regional students.

"There is growing demand from students but we are limited by our current facility's capacity. The new premises will open doors to more students," said Kabera.

The new facility, Kabera said, will almost double the number of students it used to admit from 4000 to 8000, targeting the 2018-19 academic year.

The university also plans to increase the number of staff when the new campus opens.

According to the University administration, Rebero campus will be a multi-service complex building with lecture halls, libraries, and other pedagogical facilities.

The three-year-construction project will be done in three phases with the first phase to build lecture rooms and administrative offices and library expected to start in October.

The next phase will see the construction of hostels with capacity to accommodate at least 400 students.

In the final phase, the university will build a Cultural Village and Community Tourism Center, home to the handicrafts exhibition, entertainment and cultural elaboration to tourists as well as a gymnasium that will harbor a variety of sports facilities.

The last two phases of the project will cost Rwf 10.5 billion.

Rwanda

Bank of Kigali Wins International Award for Best Bank

Bank of Kigali is the Best Bank in Rwanda, according to the 2017 African Bankers' Awards for the East Africa region… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.