Rwanda: UTB to Construct New Home at Rebero

The University of Tourism, Technology and Tourism Studies (UTB) plans to construct a new home at Rebero in Kicukiro District by November 2018, officials said on Friday.

The construction of the new premises worth Rwf 12.5 billion is set to start at the beginning of October, according to Dr Callixte Kabera, the University Vice Chancellor.

Speaking at a news briefing at the University, Kabera said their expansion plan would enable them to extend academic services to more local and regional students.

"There is growing demand from students but we are limited by our current facility's capacity. The new premises will open doors to more students," said Kabera.

The new facility, Kabera said, will almost double the number of students it used to admit from 4000 to 8000, targeting the 2018-19 academic year.

The university also plans to increase the number of staff when the new campus opens.

According to the University administration, Rebero campus will be a multi-service complex building with lecture halls, libraries, and other pedagogical facilities.

The three-year-construction project will be done in three phases with the first phase to build lecture rooms and administrative offices and library expected to start in October.

The next phase will see the construction of hostels with capacity to accommodate at least 400 students.

In the final phase, the university will build a Cultural Village and Community Tourism Center, home to the handicrafts exhibition, entertainment and cultural elaboration to tourists as well as a gymnasium that will harbor a variety of sports facilities.

The last two phases of the project will cost Rwf 10.5 billion.