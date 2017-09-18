16 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: AFC Leopards Players Agree to Honour Homeboyz Match

By David Kwalimwa

Striking AFC Leopards players have agreed to honour Sunday afternoon's SportPesa Premier League assignment against Kakamega Homeboyz in Machakos after they were assured their accrued match winning allowances and bonuses totalling Sh1.8 million will be cleared.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Saturday intervened to stem a looming crisis at the den after the players, who have boycotted training since Wednesday, said they will only return when their dues are settled.

Refusal or inability to honour a league match attracts severe sanctions from the competition's organisers including forfeiting three points and a hefty fine.

Sakaja met the players at a Nairobi Hotel from where he made a raft of promises that included a Sh150,000 personal donation.

"I am told you are on a go-slow because players from Gor Mahia also went on strike earlier this week," the youthful politician said.

"Which is a good thing because if you didn't boycott training, I wouldn't have known about all these challenges you are facing."

"The government's vision entails ensuring the youth benefit from their talent."

Leopards' secretary general Oscar Igaida confirmed each player is owed Sh60,000. The club pays each player Sh7,000 for every win in their home matches, and an additional Sh1,000 for an away win.

"The meeting was fruitful. We are now able to focus on getting maximum points against Homeboyz," Leopards coach Robert Matano added.

Besides Leopards, Gor Mahia and Ushuru players have downed their tools in the past few days owing to financial related challenges.

