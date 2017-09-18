Kenya: Moi Girls' Fire Victim Buried as Mourners Lash Out at Ministry

One of the victims of the recent Moi Girls School dorm fire has been laid to rest as the Education ministry came under attack.

Hawa Awuor Aziz, one of the nine students who perished in the September 2 disaster, was buried in Ng'oche village in Rachuonyo North, Homa Bay County on Saturday.

One of the parents, Mr Philip Onyango accused the Ministry of Education of laxity in addressing such incidents.

"Ministry of Education should act to prevent deaths, which are resulting from constant school fires," Mr Onyango said during the burial.

PARENTING

He equally pinned the blame on poor parenting.

"Parenting of today is key to all of us. If the suspect was brought up well, we could have not lost this young life," Mr Onyango, whose daughter is in Form Three at the school, said, urging the ministry to guarantee safety of students in boarding schools.

STUDENT SAFETY

Additionally, Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome said wayward students should be reined in to avert such occurrences.

"[The] Ministry of Education has made it difficult for teachers to punish errant students by banning caning," he said.

He asked Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to come up with a permanent solution to perennial school fires.

For example, the MP said the suggestions made by a government-led taskforce regarding safety of learners should be implemented.

JUSTICE

Teachers described Aziz as an outgoing student who loved calligraphy.

Mourners called on for justice.

Her mother, Judy Aziz, said her daughter was diligent and wanted to be a lawyer.

"[....] You have left a permanent scar. I expected to see you join a law school but all is in vain," she said.

Her father Aziz Juma asked God for solace.

"I could not believe that my daughter was dead but I finally came to know it was real. God provided us with strength during this difficult moment."