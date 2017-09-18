Kenya: Sofapaka, Sharks Draw a Blank in Machakos

Kariobangi Sharks and Sofapaka battled to yet another goalless draw in their SportPesa Premier League (SPL) encounter at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday.

This was the second time the two sides shared the spoils in the league this term, after their goalless draw in the first leg in Narok in May.

An eighth draw of the season for the 2009 champions took their tally to 42, four points ahead of third-placed Sharks, but did little to help their surge for the title. Sofapaka are now eight points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who play Thika United on Sunday in Thika.

Sharks head coach William Muluya said his side suffered due to the absence of their top scorer Masud Juma, who was suspended for accumulation of five yellow cards.

"He (Masud) could have converted one of the few chances we created. His work rate and effort in the final third plays a vital role in my team," said Muluya.

"We shall take the point rather than losing the game because we've only rested for two days after we played Mathare United on Wednesday."

His counterpart Sam Ssimbwa was disappointed with the result that now leaves his side with a mountain to climb as they bid to close the gap on runaway leaders Gor Mahia.

"Sharks are a good side. They have talented players at times tricky to beat but the draw was not my wish because I wanted to reduce the gap between us and Gor Mahia," said the Ugandan coach.

"We created more chances in the second half but we were just unlucky. We still have nine matches to go. We have to continue fighting until the end."

Meshack Karani nearly gave Sofapaka the lead five minutes into the match but his clever backheel from Mike Oduor cross missed the target narrowly.

Sharks responded well and went close four minutes later but Ebrimah Sanneh's glancing header from Paul Kamau's corner kick went wide.

Sanneh was then denied by the woodwork in the 20th minute. Patillah Omoto combined well with Kamau who brought in a low cross, but the Gambian's perfectly weighted shot hit the woodwork before Sofapaka goalkeeper George Opiyo picked the rebound.

With the clock ticking towards the breather, both sides intensified their hunt for the opener. Sofapaka's hitman Umar Kasumba missed a glorious chance take his goal tally to nine with eight minutes to the break.

Karani weaved through two Sharks shirts, then teed up the Ugandan whose shot was blocked by Robert Mboya in a one-on-one situation.

Duke Abuya almost punished Sofapaka immediately after Kasumba's miss after he was released by Matthew Odongo, but failed to beat Opiyo.

Ssimbwa made two changes at the start of the second half, resting Wesley Onguso and Karani for Humphrey Okoti and Kennedy Oduor respectively.

Muluya responded by withdrawing an off-colour Sanneh for Rodgers Omondi in the 50th minute.

The substitutions looked to have favoured Batoto ba Mungu who pressed the hosts in their own half for the better part of the second half.

Mike Oduor frequently troubled Sharks' make shift left back Michael Bodo but his crosses didn't threaten their central defence.

Sharks substitute Francis Manoah had a long range shot blocked by Opiyo four minutes from time as both teams held on for a point.

Sharks next play Posta Rangers on Wednesday while Sofapaka will be up against Kakamega Homeboyz next Saturday.