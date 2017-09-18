Kenya: Samurai Take on Sandstorm 6-Goal Open Final

Samurai's Brad McGibbon and Sandstorm's George McCorkell will Sunday afternoon lead their teams in the main cup finals of the prestigious Kenya International 6-goal Open which rolled off on Friday at the Nairobi Polo Club in Nairobi.

The two teams are unbeaten so far, and will meet for the first time in the 6-goal competition's main final scheduled for 2pm on Sunday.

Samurai opened their campaign with a 6-4 win over Guy Watson's RJ Poilo on Friday, before overcoming Henry Limb's Royal Salute 5-3 in their second match on Saturday.

READY FOR THE FINAL

McGibbon, a South African international who boasts a handicap of 4 and who is known for his prolific stick work and strong offensive play, told Nation Sport that he is prepared for another enjoyable afternoon in the final.

"It is never about winning alone. It is also about enjoying ourselves, enhancing our playing skills and bettering our handicap. Today was a bit chilly and the horses struggled a little with that but I hope that the weather will be more favourable tomorrow so that everyone can enjoy the game," the South African coal miner said.

McGibbon, who is taking part in this weekend's tournament as a guest, will do the job alongside teammates Stutti Millar, Eugene Yumbya and Cheza Miller who have a combined handicap of 6.

MURRAY STUMBLES

He will however face strong opposition from McCorkell, who boasts an inferior handicap 3, but who has on his side the gracious and experienced Julian Camm - an elite polo player.

Handicap four Jamie Murray is however out of contention of the main cup, and will lead his "Space and Style" team in the Plate final against team Samsung which is led by South African international Johan Du Preez.

Despite being the highest handicapped player in Kenya, Murray's "Space and Style" team stumbled in the first match on Friday and lost 5-4 to Royal Salute, before bouncing back with a 10-3 win over RJ Poilo in their second game on Saturday.

END OF THE SEASON

The international Polo Tournament is an annual event which marks the climax of the Kenyan polo season.

The tournament is usually organised over two weekends, with the first weekend being the 6-goal tournament (for teams with a collective handicap of six), which curtain raises for the mouthwatering eight-goal tournament which is open for elite players whose collective handicap must reach eight.

This year, Nairobi Polo Club chairman Philip Arungah in conjunction with Kenya Polo Association invited five professional players from Zambia (Eric Stubbs), Argentina (Duncan Watson) and South Africa (Guy Watson, Du Preez and McGibbon), as well as a professional umpire (Charles Seavil) from Paris.