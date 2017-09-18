Kenya: Teen Paul Kibet Wins Cycle With the Rhino Race

Sixteen-year-old Paul Kibet won the 13th edition of the annual Cycle with the Rhino race held at Lake Nakuru National Park on Saturday.

Kibet, a form two student at Moi Secondary School in Nakuru, featured in the competitive senior boys' category for 14-17 years.

The race saw more than 600 participants drawn from 10 primary schools and four secondary schools cycle through the picturesque park to raise funds to rehabilitate the electric fence around the 188km square park to protect the endangered white rhinos.

Kibet dedicated his victory to his mother, Maureen Moraa for supporting him.

"This victory would not have been possible without my mother's support. I dedicate this victory to her," said an elated Kibet, who started featuring in the competition while he was a pupil at Roots Academy.

He said that he was happy to win the race and play a crucial role in preserving the endangered species.

Simon Theuri of Upper Hill Academy finished second followed by Bill Richardson of Shah Lalji Academy.

In the senior girls' category, Melvin Jones Academy dominated the race with a 1-2-3 sweep.

"We came with a mission to contribute to the protection of white rhinos and win the race and we're happy we did not disappoint," said Sehrish Khawaja, who topped the podium.

Claudia Wanjiru finished second with Amarjot completing the top three.

In the 7-9 years category, Lions Primary School took the first two positions in the girls' section with Ivy Achieng' winning the race followed by Grace Mumo while Sasha Rose of Carol Academy came in a distant third.

In the boys' race, Ryan Nderu of Lions Academy roared to victory. Griffin Otieno of Roots Academy and Precious Paul wound second and third respectively.

Carol Academy students were in a class of their own after they sweept the podium in the boys 10-13 years category. Leading the pack was George Kariuki followed by Leon Omondi with Emmanuel Kiplagat third.

Excel's Joy Kamau cruised to victory in the girls' category ahead of Tracey Shantelle of Crater Academy while Caro Chege of Excel finished third.

The winners were awarded certificates by acting deputy director Parks and Research Michael Kipkeu.