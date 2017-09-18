18 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Is Not the Woman Other Women Need

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Sarah Gon

There is a naive expectation that women should be supportive of other women, particularly when they're in places of power such as in business and politics. Some are, but many are not. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is not. Many women who will be eligible to vote for the first time in 2019 were a mere five years old when Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was embroiled in a controversy about which we need reminding.

In 2006, Judge Jerry Shongwe, the deputy judge president of the High Court in Pretoria, ruled in favour of an application by a diplomatic employee, Lara Swart. This was a review of the decision taken by then Foreign Affairs Minister Dlamini-Zuma in April 2004 to uphold the appeal of Norman Mashabane against an internal disciplinary enquiry that had found him guilty of sexual harassment.

The judge set aside Dlamini-Zuma's decision, replacing it with the following: "The appeal is dismissed. The finding of guilt on three charges of sexual harassment and the sanction of dismissal are confirmed." Dlamini-Zuma was also ordered to apologise to Swart and pay her legal costs of about R500,000.

Swart said that she endured three-and-a-half years of hell after laying a complaint of sexual...

South Africa

We're On the Right Track - Defiant Springbok Rugby Coach

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has hit back at calls for his head from disgruntled supporters on social media. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.