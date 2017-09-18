Kenya: KPA Sink Mosca in Kecoso Games

A second string Kenya Ports Authority football team saw off Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts (Mosca) 2-0 in their opening match of the Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games at the Moi Stadium, in Kisumu on Saturday.

Two quick goals in the first half helped KPA, who are popularly known as Bandari, beat a determined Mosca in the entertaining match watched by a huge crowd.

Bandari, who have been forced to bring a majority of the youth team players in this tournament after the Kenyan Premier League declined to reschedule their league matches, relied on the experience of former Gor Mahia talisman Enock Agwanda and former Sofapaka midfielder Anthony Kimani for the goals in crucial win.

The tournament is being played in a round robin format.

Agwanda scored the match opener in the 13th minute when he pounced onto a well weighted cross by overlapping left full back Mohammed Siraj.

Kimani extended the lead on the stroke of halftime when he looped over the advancing Mosca goalkeeper Emmanuel Adachi after latching onto Sammy Apudo's pass.

Mosca had their fair share of chances especially in the last quarter an hour of the game but Dennis Ochiel and Bernard Odhiambo's shots were saved by Bandari goalkeeper Joseph Lokole.

"This is a good start and we hope to tackle one game at a time as we seek to retain the title," Bandari technical director Edward Oduor said.

Today, Kenya Maritime Authority, who finished third last year in Nakuru, take on Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) in another match at 3pm.

The games, which were officially opened on Saturday, continue Sunday when other disciplines swing into action.

In netball, Kenya Ports Authority - last year's bronze medallists - take on a fast-rising Kenya Maritime Authority at 9am before KCCA and KAA clash from 1pm.

In volleyball, KPA take on Mosca at 9am while KAA take on KMA at 2pm.

Basketball action starts at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds, which is also the venue for netball and volleyball, on Monday.