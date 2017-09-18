Kenya Lionesses Face Morocco in Cup Quarters

Kenya Lionesses are through to the quarterfinals of the Women's Rugby Africa Sevens Cup after they claimed comprehensive victories against their rivals on Saturday in Tunisia.

The Lionesses edged out Madagascar 27-5, mauled Senegal 38-0 before dispatching Zimbabwe 47-0 in their last Pool B duel.

Janet Okello, Janet Owino, Sinaida Aura, Celestine Masinde and Stacy Awuor scored a try each for the Lionesses as Owino made one conversion to see off Madagascar.

Okello landed a hat-trick of tries as the Lionesses tore Senegal apart.

The Lionesses will play Morocco in quarters on Sunday after the North Africans finished eighth. Kenya topped after the overall classification as defending champions South Africa, who won Pool "A" undefeated, came second.

South Africa take on Senegal, Madagascar are up against Zimbabwe while hosts Tunisia face Uganda.

The Cup winner will qualify for Rugby World Cup set for San Francisco, USA next year.

South Africa whacked Morocco 41-0, edged out Tunisia 17-7 before downing Uganda 24-0 to top their pool.

COLLATED RESULTS

South Africa 41-0 Morocco, Tunisia 15-10 Uganda, Kenya 27-5 Madagascar, Zimbabwe 15-5 Senegal, Tunisia 7-17 South Africa, Uganda 29-0 Morocco, Kenya 38-0 Senegal, Madagascar 28-17 Zimbabwe.