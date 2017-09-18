Uganda Overcome Madagascar, Date South Africa

Rugby — Uganda Lady Cranes will face defending champions South Africa in the semi-finals after beating Madagascar 12-05 in the quarterfinals.

Uganda entered the Stade Jemmel in Monastir with an aim of burying Saturday's ghosts that saw the ladies in red lose 15-10 and 24-00 to Tunisia and South Africa, respectively.

Against Madagascar, Helen Koyokoyo Buteme's team took off early through Emilly Lekuru, who took a long run from deep.

She touched down between the sticks, making it a bit easier for Charlotte Mudoola to add the extras.

The Malagasy put up some resistance but in the end Juliet Nandawula caught them on the break. She dummied past her marker and released Grace Auma on the left, who sped past her opponent for her first try of the campaign.

Madagascar got their consolation through the speedy Rihar Raharimalala.

The semi-final line-up has Uganda up against favourites South Africa, who dispatched Senegal off with a sleek 43-00.

Kenya, 47-00 winners over Morocco will face hosts Tunisia, who beat Zimbabwe 24-07.

Uganda line-up against Madagascar

Charlotte Mudoola, Juliet Nandawula, Aisha Nakityo Nabulime, Flavia Agenerwot (Peace Wokorach), Grace Auma, Emilly Lekuru (Peace Lekuru), Samiya Ayikoru.

Rugby Afrique 7s

Quarter finals

Uganda 12-05 Madagascar

South Africa 43-00 Senegal

Kenya 47-00 Morocco

Tunisia 24-07 Zimbabwe