Kenya: Co-Op Bank March on in Mumias

Title-chasing Co-operative Bank beat Western Delight 68-39 in a tough Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women's Premier league match at St. Peter's Boys Secondary School Ground in Mumias on Saturday.

The match started on a high note with the bankers dominating the better part of the first quarter with their skilful playing pattern.

Efforts by the hosts to contain the visitors proved futile as Co-operative snatched the first quarter 15-12 courtesy of national team player Evelyn Itabo - who contributed seven points.

The home team, led by Catherine Oloo, came into the second quarter a more refined outfit which they managed to take 15-13, to trail 28-27 at the break.

Oloo poured in seven points.

After half time, the bankers did not relent on their battle for maximum points.

Co-operative Bank coach Carey Odhiambo praised her charges after the win.

"My focus is on clinching the premier league crown which we have never won in our history," he added.

Delight coach Donald Liru attributed his team's defeat to lack of co-ordination upfront.