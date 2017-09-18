18 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Coach Mutebi Faces Fans Protest After Another Dour Display

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Indeed any football manager is as good as his last result.

Travelling KCCA fans had no kind words for club manager Mike Mutebi, coming off a double winning season, after his side was outplayed, outthought and outmuscled in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bombo.

The fans, already upset by what they branded a 'lukewarm' transfer business, threw tantrums at Mutebi and his technical staff as they tried to absorb the shocking result moments after the final whistle.

Mutebi's first choice attacking trident of Patrick Kaddu, Derrrick Nsibambi and Paul Mucureezi lacked bite synonimous with Geoffrey Sserunkuuma goal laden days and was easily tamed by the Soldiers backline.

Midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba's goal temporarily lifted the monkey off Mutebi's back but Ezekiel Katende equalizer brought the pain back and increased the fans booing.

Nsibambi's penalty miss after Kaddu had been fouled in the box showed the amount of work on Mutebi's table if he is to retain the league trophy this season.

"We are not in a crisis.Our team will compete for trophies but we are still let down by injuries to key players," Mutebi told Daily Monitor.

In a game his midfielders Mutyaba, Allan Okello and Isaac Kirabira looked offcolour, he missed the services of Saddam Juma and Jackson Nunda through injury.

"Nsibambi penalty miss determined the entire game. We will bounce back stronger against Onduparaka (on Tuesday at Lugogo), " Mutebi added.

He asserted that KCCA won't be adding on another signing even as the rumour mill has it the Onduparaka starlet Muhammad Shaban is on the verge of joining Lugogo before the Thursday transfer dealing to bolster the club's striking realm.

