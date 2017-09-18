South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Kwazulu-Natal Is Ground Zero

analysis

KwaZulu-Natal ANC's current leadership is set to fight for survival in a week that will see fierce lobbying and counter-lobbying to stay the effects of a court ruling last week that would see it disbanded. The "rebel" branches that brought the case are trying, on the other hand, to push for the leadership to be disabled as soon as is possible. Much of this will depend on a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee, which is only starting on Friday. Prepare for another very long week in politics.



It was clear that the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal leadership was on the warpath following last Tuesday's court judgment. The ANC's Women's League, Youth League and Veterans' league, as well as some regional leaders, gathered for a press conference on Wednesday to announce that the judgment - which declared the 2015 provincial conference unlawful and void - should be appealed.

The leagues said the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) should defy any attempt by the national executive committee (NEC) to keep it from appealing the judgment.

Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala himself told the media that the province would look to appeal the judgment, but he has not as yet...