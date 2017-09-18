18 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Kwazulu-Natal Is Ground Zero

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

KwaZulu-Natal ANC's current leadership is set to fight for survival in a week that will see fierce lobbying and counter-lobbying to stay the effects of a court ruling last week that would see it disbanded. The "rebel" branches that brought the case are trying, on the other hand, to push for the leadership to be disabled as soon as is possible. Much of this will depend on a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee, which is only starting on Friday. Prepare for another very long week in politics.

It was clear that the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal leadership was on the warpath following last Tuesday's court judgment. The ANC's Women's League, Youth League and Veterans' league, as well as some regional leaders, gathered for a press conference on Wednesday to announce that the judgment - which declared the 2015 provincial conference unlawful and void - should be appealed.

The leagues said the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) should defy any attempt by the national executive committee (NEC) to keep it from appealing the judgment.

Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala himself told the media that the province would look to appeal the judgment, but he has not as yet...

South Africa

We're On the Right Track - Defiant Springbok Rugby Coach

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has hit back at calls for his head from disgruntled supporters on social media. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.