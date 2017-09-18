Shooter-cum-defender Laureen Ngwira, who was identified by Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda to understudy Australia-based star Mwawi Kumwenda,is in England on a short-term contract with top side, Hertfordshire Mavericks, together with Sharo Kaiche.

The two netballers arrived in England last week and have been training with the team in readiness for the Fast5 All-Star Tournament scheduled for September 23 at O2 Arean in London.

The contract has beem made possible by Malawi netball legend Mary Waya who is in England for coaching training.

Ngwira has been idle for a year and a half following an unresolved transfer wrangle with her club, Tigresses.

Alliance Capital Stars (now Serenity Sisters) wanted to sign the player, but Tigresses demanded a K10 million price tag, a fee that is twice the Southern Region Rainbow Paints League sponsorship and K2 million less the national GOTv Netball Championship.

But the all rounder player is in fine form and Mavericks have since named her on their Fast5 squad which includes Kaiche alongside English players Lindsay Keable, Razia Quashie, Zara Everitt, Rose Morgan-Smith, Michelle Drayne, Camilla Buchanan, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Kalifa McCollin.

Malawi produced one professional netballer in England, Joyce Mvula who signed for Manchester Thunder and is expected to return, whereas Mwawi Kumwenda plays for Melbourne Vixens in Australia.