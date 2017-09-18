18 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 2 Malawi Netballers in England - Laureen Ngwira At Hertfordshire Mavericks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Shooter-cum-defender Laureen Ngwira, who was identified by Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda to understudy Australia-based star Mwawi Kumwenda,is in England on a short-term contract with top side, Hertfordshire Mavericks, together with Sharo Kaiche.

The two netballers arrived in England last week and have been training with the team in readiness for the Fast5 All-Star Tournament scheduled for September 23 at O2 Arean in London.

The contract has beem made possible by Malawi netball legend Mary Waya who is in England for coaching training.

Ngwira has been idle for a year and a half following an unresolved transfer wrangle with her club, Tigresses.

Alliance Capital Stars (now Serenity Sisters) wanted to sign the player, but Tigresses demanded a K10 million price tag, a fee that is twice the Southern Region Rainbow Paints League sponsorship and K2 million less the national GOTv Netball Championship.

But the all rounder player is in fine form and Mavericks have since named her on their Fast5 squad which includes Kaiche alongside English players Lindsay Keable, Razia Quashie, Zara Everitt, Rose Morgan-Smith, Michelle Drayne, Camilla Buchanan, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Kalifa McCollin.

Malawi produced one professional netballer in England, Joyce Mvula who signed for Manchester Thunder and is expected to return, whereas Mwawi Kumwenda plays for Melbourne Vixens in Australia.

Malawi

Mzuzu Vendors Torch City Council Offices

In a move seen to be tit for tat, some illegal vendors Friday night torched Mzuzu City Council (MCC) Planning Offices at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.