South Africa: Gunning for Mashaba - ANC Takes Joburg No Confidence Vote to Court

The Johannesburg ANC has filed court papers demanding that a no confidence motion in Mayor Herman Mashaba and Speaker Vasco da Gama proceed and be held by secret ballot. The party claims there are enough disgruntled DA members to remove the controversial mayor.

In an affidavit submitted to the Johannesburg High Court, the ANC's Geoffrey Makhubo claims there are DA councillors in the city who are embarrassed by Mashaba and would vote him out of office if a no confidence motion is held by secret ballot.

The ANC, which lost Johannesburg to a DA-led coalition after the 2016 local government elections, has taken the matter to court after the city's programming committee said the motions against Mashaba and Da Gama could not be held by secret ballot.

"They were not impartial and exhibited bias, hence they blocked the motions of no confidence on flimsy grounds," said Makhubo in the court papers. The council's programming committee said the rules did not allow for a vote by secret ballot and invited the ANC to amend its motion, which it refused to do.

