Police have resurrected charges into an alleged bombing plot of President Robert Mugabe's dairy business by an opposition leader and have further summoned Harare journalist Mlondolozi Ndlovu and Harare Media Centre director Ernest Mudzengi to testify in the trial.

The trial starts this Monday at the Harare High Court.

Owen Chaota, leader of the Zimbabwe People's Front, was in 2015 arrested and charged with conspiracy to bomb the first family's Alpha Omega Dairy in Mazowe.

He was later slapped with a nine year jail term after being found guilty of insurgency, sabotage, banditry and terrorism.

It was not immediately clear what police were now seeking to achieve out of the case.

But before his arrest and trial, Chaota held a press briefing at the Media Centre which police claim contained statements linking him to the alleged Gushungo bombing plot.

Ndlovu has been summoned to become State witness after he had proceeded to publish a story based on the press briefing in the Media Centre's online publication, Zimbabwe Sentinel.

He confirmed being summoned.

"In 2015 I wrote a story about the alleged bombing of the Gushungo dairy farm, as a result I have been summoned by the High Court of Zimbabwe on Monday 18 September 2017 to testify as a state witness in the case involving Owen Kuchata, Boreman Ngwenya and others v the state!" Ndlovu said.

Zimbabwean journalists have expressed discomfort after being summoned to become witnesses in cases on police harassment on Zanu PF opponents.

Last month, Bulawayo journalist Pamenus Tuso was also summoned to testify against United Kingdom based Zimbabwean politician Innocent Ndibali.

Ndibali, leader of the little known Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF), had just had a press briefing at the Bulawayo Press Club.

On the day, police immediately pounced on the British passport holder soon after launching his party and charged him with violating Zimbabwean immigration laws.

Police argue that the Zimbabwe born opposition leader acted outside provisions of what was his 14 day holiday visa through his media briefing.

They wanted Tuso to testify in court on whether the opposition politician had been invited to the Press club or he came on his own.