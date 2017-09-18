Dar es Salaam — Police are holding Geita Rural Member of Parliament Joseph Musukuma for allegedly participating in an illegal assembly las Thursday.

Musukuma, according to the police is among ward councilors, who blocked the road to Geita Gold Mine in a move to

On august 18 some of Geita district councilors threatened to block the road and cut water supply to gold mine in a move force the mine to pay tax arrears amounting to $11 million.

The councilors also said they will ban GGM cars from accessing roads in the district.

However, GGM spokesperson, Joseph Mangilima refuted the claims. According to Mr Mangilima GGM has been paying the tax since 2013.