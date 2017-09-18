Nigeria to Unveil Biggest Oil and Gas Trade Show in Africa

Lagos — The Ministry of Petroleum Resources will assemble upstream, mid-stream and downstream oil and gas professionals from around the world for the its inaugural Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS)holding from 19th to 23rd February 2018 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

According to the organisers of the event, this will be the biggest technical and strategic business conference in the petroleum sector in Africa, as it will present current best practices and emerging technologies to attending engineers, scientists, academia, managers and executives. At the same time, the conference's exhibiting companies will feature the latest products and services.

The organisers told LEADERSHIP that industry professionals and companies know the value and return on investment of meeting and networking at gathering such as this, where the world will meet Nigeria oil and gas. Simply put, this event will explore innovations and technologies covering all things upstream, mid-stream and downstream said Dr. IbeKachikwu the Nigeria Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

This will be reinforced through the attendance of key Nigerian political decision makers, government officials and industry's specialists from the National Oil Company(NOC) and other relevant government bodies on the one part and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of National and international oil companies, multinationals and multilateral organizations, the academia and other relevant stakeholders.

It would be recalled that, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, unveiled the official launch of Nigeria International Petroleum Summit 2018 in the presence of 19 African Ministers of Petroleum and delegates who attended the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) meeting in Abuja, Nigeria recently.