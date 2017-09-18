18 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: EFCC Uncovers Diezani's Properties in Dubai

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Diezani Allison-Madueke
By Mbachu Godwin Nnanna

Abuja — The Economic Financial Crime Commission has said it has uncovered juicy properties in Dubai allegedly owned by former minister of Petroleum Resources, Dieziani Alison-Madueke.

According to the EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwajurean, the said properties are located in E146 Emirates Hill Dubai and J5 Emirates Hill Dubai.

The alleged pictures of Dieziana's properties in Dubai which were released by the commission and obtained by LEADERSHIP were 14 in number.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the juicy properties by the former minister were proceeds of corruption which was acquired fraudulently as she cannot defend the source of acquiring the properties.

Acting chairman of the commission Ibrahim Magu, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, said the commission would stop at nothing in bringing perpetrators of corruption to book, noting that those who stole public funds entrusted to them must be meant to account for it.

He further disclosed that the commission would interface with the authorities of the Arab Emirate to effect forfeiture of the said properties.

It would be recalled that the embattled former minister has been facing trial in London over alleged involvement in misappropriation of public funds while in government .

A civil society group led by popular artist Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy had staged a protest demanding the extradition of Alison-Maduekeback to Nigeria to face trial.

But she has consistently maintained that she is innocent of all allegation by the EFCC.

Nigeria

Govt to Swear in New Lawyers, Including Professor Indicted for Sex Scandal

Twenty-nine of the 30 lawyers nominated to be sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs will on Monday take their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.