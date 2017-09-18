Abuja — The Economic Financial Crime Commission has said it has uncovered juicy properties in Dubai allegedly owned by former minister of Petroleum Resources, Dieziani Alison-Madueke.

According to the EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwajurean, the said properties are located in E146 Emirates Hill Dubai and J5 Emirates Hill Dubai.

The alleged pictures of Dieziana's properties in Dubai which were released by the commission and obtained by LEADERSHIP were 14 in number.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the juicy properties by the former minister were proceeds of corruption which was acquired fraudulently as she cannot defend the source of acquiring the properties.

Acting chairman of the commission Ibrahim Magu, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, said the commission would stop at nothing in bringing perpetrators of corruption to book, noting that those who stole public funds entrusted to them must be meant to account for it.

He further disclosed that the commission would interface with the authorities of the Arab Emirate to effect forfeiture of the said properties.

It would be recalled that the embattled former minister has been facing trial in London over alleged involvement in misappropriation of public funds while in government .

A civil society group led by popular artist Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy had staged a protest demanding the extradition of Alison-Maduekeback to Nigeria to face trial.

But she has consistently maintained that she is innocent of all allegation by the EFCC.