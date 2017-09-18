18 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Begins Operation in Nigeria's First DNA Forensic Lab

By George Okojie

Lagos — The Lagos State government at the weekend said it has commenced skeletal operation in the newly completed first ever high-powered DNA Forensic Laboratory in Nigeria.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem who disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos to herald the commemoration of the 2017 United Nations International Day of Peace, said skeletal work had already commenced in the lab known as the Lagos State DNA Forensics Centre (LSDFC), saying it would be formerly commissioned in coming weeks.

Kazeem, who was represented at the briefing by the State's Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Funlola Odunlami said the lab, among other initiatives of the State Government, was part of efforts geared toward enhancing peace in the state.

"The DNA forensic centre just opened this month. We are yet to commission it but it has been opened and it is a DNA crime forensic lab and at the same time, it is going to deal with other DNA matters like paternity issue. What we are doing now is skeletal work which we started this month," Kazeem said.

He recalled that since 2007, the State government through the Citizens' Mediation Centre (CMC), an agency under the Ministry of Justice, commenced collaborations with the United Nations Information Office to mark the International Day of Peace as an annual event to propagate the ethos of peaceful co-existence among residents in the State, thereby educating and sensitizing the public on the need for peaceful co-existence and respect for human dignity to engender socio-economic growth.

"The Lagos State government recognizes the fact that the State is the commercial nerve centre of the sub-Saharan Africa where all races converge for various purposes such as business, hospitality, tourism among others, and has put in place mechanisms that will foster development and promote economic activities in the State by instituting agencies that will attend to matters relating to Land Grabbers, Special Task Force, donation of police vehicles for security, introduction of DNA Forensic laboratory to archive blood samples of criminals, among others.

