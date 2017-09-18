Tanzania: Over 9,000 Science Teachers Set for Refresher Courses

At least 9,000 teachers and other education experts have undergone refresher courses on science teaching in the northern zone regions under a donor-funded programme since 2002.

The programme, supported by a Swiss organisation called Helvetas, is aimed to address the shortage of science teachers in both secondary and primary schools.

"They were taught on improved skills on teaching of science subjects," said the regional education officer, Mr George Jidamva, at the end of one refresher courses on Mathematics teaching.

He added that the programme was in line with the reforms taking place in the education sector which include improved quality of education and infrastructure to create a good learning environment.

Besides the teaching of science subjects and mathematics, the exercise has been extended to cover improved teaching methods for English language, which remains the medium of instruction in the country's education system.

Donatian Marusa, the programme coordinator, said out of the 9,000 education experts who have undergone the refresher courses,6,000 were ordinary teachers, 1,000 head teachers and 2,000 education officers.