Tanzania: Sh500m Project Set to Make Water Woes History for 3,000

A total of $9,968, which is equivalent to Sh22.3 million, has been raised in four days by Chadema supporters in the… Read more »

Upon completion, the project will provide water to 3,000 residents of Kwedikwazu Village. World Vision field officer Jacqueline Kaihula said implementation of the project was in good pace and that water would be pumped to the collection points through solar energy gadgets installed there. (Rajabu Athumani)

Villagers in Kwamsisi Ward in Handeni District, Tanga Region, who for decades have to grapple scarcity of clean and safe water especially during the long dry seasons, will at last have access to the precious liquid following inauguration of a Sh500 million project to be funded by World Vision.

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.