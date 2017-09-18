Tanzania: Sh500m Project Set to Make Water Woes History for 3,000

Villagers in Kwamsisi Ward in Handeni District, Tanga Region, who for decades have to grapple scarcity of clean and safe water especially during the long dry seasons, will at last have access to the precious liquid following inauguration of a Sh500 million project to be funded by World Vision.
Upon completion, the project will provide water to 3,000 residents of Kwedikwazu Village. World Vision field officer Jacqueline Kaihula said implementation of the project was in good pace and that water would be pumped to the collection points through solar energy gadgets installed there. (Rajabu Athumani)