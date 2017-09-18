18 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Asked to Repossess Idle Land

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Omar Furnu/The Citizen
Journalists Environmental Association of Tanzania Board member Leau Mushi speaks during a press conference in Dar es Salaam. On the left is her colleague, board member Aisia Rweyemamu.
By Kelvin Matandiko

The government has been requested to repossess more than 64,000 hectares of land owned by Bioshape Tanzania Ltd and restore it to Kilwa District villagers after the investor failed to develop it for the past five years.

The appeal was made by the Journalists Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) Board member Ms Leah Mushi yesterday when speaking to reporters.

According to her, the land in question is located around four villages namely Mavuji, Migeregere, Nainokwe and Liwiti in the district.

Ms Leah revealed that the investor between 2006 and 2008 signed a contract with the government and acquired the land, but in the past five years he has not developed it despite promising to use it for agriculture.

A JET team is expected to prepare a report and submit it to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development and other relevant institutions.

"We will prepare a report and submit it to the ministry. Instead of using the land for agriculture as it is shown in the contract, the investor opted to engage in timber harvesting," she said.

She added that efforts to reach the investor to clarify on the matter were in vain and that reports availed by Kilwa District Council leaders suggested that he had abandoned the land and was not in the country.

For his part, another JET board member, Mr Moses Masenga said the investor's failure to develop the land, has denied villagers an opportunity to carry out agricultural activities.

"We understand that the land has been abandoned for a long time and the investor has already left the country, so we call on the minister (Mr William Lukuvi) to restore the land to the villagers as he did elsewhere," he said.

Tanzania

Diaspora Raises U.S.$10,000 for Shot MP's Medical Treatment

A total of $9,968, which is equivalent to Sh22.3 million, has been raised in four days by Chadema supporters in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.