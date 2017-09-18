Kenya: Team of 100 to Spearhead Kenyatta Re-Election Bid

Photo: DPPS

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses residents of Mbita (file photo).

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday constituted a team of 100 politicians from the Mt Kenya region to spearhead his re-election.

But his appeal to winners in the August 8 election to work with losers has sparked disquiet among elected leaders.

A Laikipia MP said forcing the two factions to work together will jeopardise the campaigns.

CAMPAIGNS

In the meeting at the Sagana State Lodge, it was resolved that MPs will concentrate on leading campaigns in their regions assisted by MCAs.

"The campaigns will be constituency based. I will be in charge of the campaigns in my area," Kieni MP Kanini Kega said.

The governors will co-ordinate with senators and woman representatives to campaign for the president in their respective counties, it was also agreed.

COMMITTEE

In attendance were leaders from the counties of Nakuru, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang'a, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Laikipia and Nyandarua.

After the President's address, leaders from each county went into separate meetings and later regrouped, with each county coming up with a 10-member committee to oversee campaigns in their regions.

"I do not want to be the one to decide who will lead the campaigns in your regions. You know each other so pick among yourselves those who will seat in that committee," Mr Kenyatta had said.

KARUA

But Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua and former Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi walked out of the meeting and did not take part in the teams' formation.

The two lost to former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru.

Others who did not succeed in their elections bid, who attended the meeting include former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, former Meru Governor Peter Munya and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru.

INCLUSIVITY

The President told governors, who will be the team leaders, to hit the ground running and ensure that every voter in their county participates in the October 17 election.

The teams, he said, must be all inclusive incorporating the youth, the disabled, women and losers.

To election losers, the Head of State appealed to them to support his campaigns, noting that there are many positions in the national and county governments.

"There is no need of bitterness or animosity, let us move forward. Do not be like Raila Odinga who takes us back to campaigns and derails development," he said.