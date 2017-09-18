18 September 2017

Nigeria: Over 50 Perish in Niger Boat Mishap Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than 50 persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred at River Kaduna, Kiri village in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday.

The deceased were reported to have boarded a canoe from Kiri village heading for the market in Zumba village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state when they ran into a heavy storm.

The canoe was to be over-loaded with men, women as well as children numbering about 60 whose bodies were yet to be recovered.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Babalola Adewole, confirmed the incident, saying the command had sent a team of marine police to the area for investigation.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Public Relations Officer, Malam Hussaini Ibrahim, confirmed that there were 60 passengers on board, stating that four persons were rescued alive while others were yet to be found.

