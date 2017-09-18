Nigeria: Two IPOB Members Arrested for Killing Four in Delta Market

Warri — Two suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested by the police in Delta State over alleged shooting and killing four non-indigenes last Friday at Abraka market in Asaba, the state capital.

The suspects, Abraham Ndudi, 24, from Kwale in Delta State and Okereke Ifeanyi, 21, from Ogbaru in Anambra State, were arrested in a hotel, barely 24 hours after the killings at the market dominated by non indigenes.

According to a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Aniamaka Andrew, the suspects were arrested in the early hours of September 16, 2017 for their involvement in the dastardly shooting and killing of four persons at Abraka market, Asaba last Friday at about 10.45p.m.

"The suspects, who were arrested from their hiding place on the ceiling of a major hotel in Abraka, Asaba, where they had fled into in their dire bid to escape arrest, are already helping the police in their investigation," he said.

Aniamaka disclosed that efforts were in top gear to arrest the third suspect, whose real name is yet unknown but simply identified as 'Last Burial.'

"It will be recalled that on September 15, 2017, at about 10.45p.m, three armed men, all in black outfits, suspected to be members of a cult group or IPOB fired indiscriminately into Abraka market, Asaba, predominantly inhabited by non-indigenes of the state and in the process killed four persons," he added.

Those killed, according to the police spokesman, were Usman Abdullahi 'm', aged 45years; Ali Sidi 'm', aged 70years; Ibrahim Zubairu'm' aged 30years and Hauwa (surname unknown), aged 22years, and injured five others who are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba

He said investigation has commenced on the incident with a view to finding out the motive behind the shooting and the possible involvement of other conspirators in the unwarranted shooting and wounding of innocent persons.

Aniamaka disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Zanna M. Ibrahim, has therefore enjoined the non indigenes and indigenes alike not to panic or even contemplate any reprisal, promising that the law will surely take its course.

"The CP commiserates with the relations and friends of both the deceased and injured, and assures them as well as other citizens and residents of the state, that everything humanly possible is being done by the police and other security agencies towards ensuring their utmost safety at all times," he added.