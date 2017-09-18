Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga, accompanied by his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Musalia Mudavadi, addresses journalists at Panari Hotel, Nairobi.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has officially began campaigns to block the electoral agency from carrying out the October 17 presidential election.

Speaking during a press conference at Panari Hotel, Nairobi, Nasa flagbearer Raila Odinga said that, in the nationwide campaigns, they will sensitise Kenyans of how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is unprepared to conduct a credible poll.

"IEBC as currently constituted cannot conduct a free and fair election in October," Mr Odinga said Sunday.

COMMISSIONERS

Moreover, he accused the agency and the Jubilee government of being complicit to electoral malpractices, saying "they are partners in crime".

"Are we counting on the very institutions and individuals who participated in a coup against the people and tried to install a defeated candidate as winner to ensure an accountable counting, tallying, transmission and transparency of results? Our answer is no," he said.

They want the chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba, his deputies Marjan Hussein Marjan and Betty Nyabuto, commissioners Abdi Guliye and Molu Boya, ICT boss James Muhati, Immaculate Kassait, Praxedes Tororey and Moses Kipkogey; as well as institute reforms.

"Kenyans are coming for you. Salvage what you can and run. There will be no election with you in office," Mr Odinga said.

AUDIT

Also, they said that Morpho, which supplied the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System kits, was an accomplice in the rigging, dismissing an audit indicating that the system was not manipulated.

The coalition will hold a rally at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East.