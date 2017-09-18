Kenya: Form One Students Back After School Fire Tragedy

A section of parents at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, on Saturday asked why four girls said to have been part of the plot to burn the school have been allowed back to the institution.

The parents spoke as Form One students reported back to the school Saturday.

The students underwent counselling within the school before being re-admitted.

The burnt Kabarnet dormitory has been fenced off with iron sheets and the Form One students who previously used it have been moved into two halls and two Form One classrooms.

EAGER

Ms Mary Mabwa, the mother of Chelsy Nyakoa, one of the girls who had been admitted in hospital for a week following the incident, said her daughter was still limping but was eager to re-unite with the rest of the girls.

"She has been undergoing counselling; other than the limping she is fine. The school has also said the girls who were more adversely affected will continue with counselling at the Kenyatta National Hospital," she said.

Ms Fridah Kaburu, another Form One parent, expressed concern that four girls allegedly linked to the burning of the dormitory had been allowed to return to the school.

"Why didn't the school wait until the case is concluded before re-admitting these four girls?" she asked. She, however, added that they had been assured security at the school has been beefed up.

LAID TO REST

Meanwhile, the remains of one of the nine girls who perished in the fire three weeks ago were Saturday laid to rest at her parents' home in Homa Bay county.

Speaking at Ng'oche village in Rachuonyo North Sub-County, Homa Bay County, during the burial of Hawa Awuor Aziz, the head of parents at the school, Philip Onyango, and Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome blamed laxity on the part of the Education ministry for frequent fire outbreaks at learning institutions.

"The Ministry of Education should act to prevent deaths from frequent school fires," said Mr Onyango.

Mr Onyango also blamed poor parenting for the arson incidents in schools.

"Parenting of today is key to all of us. If we all brought up our children well, we would not have lost this young life," said Mr Onyango.

BECOMING A LAWYER

Hawa's teachers at Moi Girls School heaped praise on her, saying she was outgoing and loved calligraphy and art.

According to her teachers, she dreamt of becoming a lawyer.

Her mother Judy Aziz described her daughter as diligent, saying she was passionate about studying languages particularly Kiswahili.

"Of all my children, Hawa was the only one I had through caesarean section. You have left a permanent scar on me. I expected to see you join a law school but all is in vain," said Ms Aziz.